'Enough is enough': South Shore residents call for action after teen's killing

'Enough is enough': South Shore residents call for action after teen's killing

'Enough is enough': South Shore residents call for action after teen's killing

CHICAGO (CBS) – Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead.

Police said Curtis Gatewood was targeted and the person responsible was captured on video. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot heard from residents about their concerns over similar recent incidents.

Chicago police Gatewood was walking on the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday. That's when someone in a dark-colored four-dour sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, shot him multiple times.

Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead. Chicago Police Department

The suspect was later seen on surveillance video getting on a bus. He appeared to duck from cameras while wearing a light-colored jacket with a drawstring at the bottom, a black hat and mask, dark gray hoodie and pants and white shoes.

Residents in the South Shore neighborhood are asking for help after another shooting leaves a 17-year-old boy dead. Chicago Police Department

Members of the Neighborhood Network Alliance said there is a need for mental health services in light of the violence which they said is plaguing the South Shore community.

"The other day we lost three people. Three. One of them was a teenager," said Val Free, founder and CEO of the Neighborhood Network Alliance. "Some of our neighbors saw exactly what happened and are not saying anything.

"Right now our community is hurting. South Shore has been in the news way too much lately for violent crimes that we have never seen before. It's time to stop. Enough is enough."

Community members are asking for funding for mental health services to help residents deal with the trauma created by crime.