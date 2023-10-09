Chicago shooting: 2 killed in shootout at Englewood convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed when they shot each other Monday afternoon inside a convenience store in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:35 p.m., a 28-year-old man got into a fight with another male, of unknown age, inside a convenience store near 62nd and Ashland.

Both men shot each other, and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.