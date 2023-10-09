Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: 2 killed in shootout at Englewood convenience store

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed when they shot each other Monday afternoon inside a convenience store in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police said, around 2:35 p.m., a 28-year-old man got into a fight with another male, of unknown age, inside a convenience store near 62nd and Ashland.

Both men shot each other, and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where both were pronounced dead.

Area 1 detectives were investigating.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 3:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.