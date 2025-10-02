Hundreds turn out for job fair on South Side of Chicago amid national rise in layoffs

Hundreds gathered on the South Side of Chicago on Thursday in hopes of getting hired, as a pair of nonprofits hosted a job fair in Englewood.

Many stood in line outside of the Ogden Park Fieldhouse looking to land a job. Daeveon Wilson was one of the first to stand in line when he showed up around 9 a.m. for the job fair, which kicked off at 12:30 p.m.

"I came out today to gain new experiences and to see what the world has to offer, because being wrapped up and cooped up, you don't know really your options. So I just came out to see what the world has to offer for me, because I know I got a place in it. So I've just got to find out what that is," he said.

Think Outside Da Block, a nonprofit organization that aims to build healthy and peaceful communities, and Bright Community Services hosted the employment and resource fair.

The fair provided more than 30 employers, several human resources organizations, expungement assistance to help clear future workers' criminal workers, and on-site resume support.

"Younger and older adults have been finding it hard to find employment, and so we've been helping people individually, but what better way to get all of the employers and resources, as well as people that's trying to fix their backgrounds," said Think Outside Da Block CEO & Founder Pha'Tal Perkins.

Layoffs across the country are at their highest level since 2020. Employers across the U.S. cut nearly 950,000 jobs this year through September.

Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas has said job cuts could surpass more than 1 million in 2025.

A new report from Oxford Economics said recent college graduates are also having a harder time finding work.

"I feel that they should give people more opportunities. At least try to hear them out and see what qualifications they got," said LB Williams, one of those looking for a job at Thursday's fair.

Wilson said he wasn't going to come out, until he saw what they had to offer.

"I seen that it did have production jobs. So I was like, ok. It made me more open and confident as to applying for jobs, because it's something that I'm already accustomed to," he said.

Think Outside Da Block said, for those who didn't land a job on Thursday, they would take their resume and give it to different employers who weren't at the event.