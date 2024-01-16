Elderly person critically injured in Chicago house fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly person was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in Englewood.
Chicago Fire Department officials said an elderly person was pulled out of a burning home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth.Street.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "very critical" condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
