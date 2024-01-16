Local News

Elderly person critically injured in Chicago house fire

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly person was critically injured Tuesday afternoon in a house fire in Englewood.

Chicago Fire Department officials said an elderly person was pulled out of a burning home in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth.Street.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in "very critical" condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 1:52 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.