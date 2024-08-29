4 arrested after stealing dozens of TVs from freight train in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four burglars Thursday morning after they stole dozens of televisions from a freight train in Englewood.
Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary near 63rd and Wentworth and saw four men loading dozens of televisions from a freight train onto the bed of a pickup truck.
The burglars ran off but were arrested after a short foot chase.
Police recovered 39 flatscreen televisions from the truck.
Charges were pending against the four men in custody.