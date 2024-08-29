Watch CBS News
Local News

4 arrested after stealing dozens of TVs from freight train in Chicago

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Burglars steal TVs from freight train in Englewood
Burglars steal TVs from freight train in Englewood 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police arrested four burglars Thursday morning after they stole dozens of televisions from a freight train in Englewood.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers responded to a burglary near 63rd and Wentworth and saw four men loading dozens of televisions from a freight train onto the bed of a pickup truck.

The burglars ran off but were arrested after a short foot chase.

Police recovered 39 flatscreen televisions from the truck.

Charges were pending against the four men in custody.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.