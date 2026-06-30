Englewood First Responders helping to keep residents safe amid dangerous heat

On one of the hottest days amid the extreme heat, some pavement in Wheeling, Illinois, buckled because of it, causing part of the road to be closed for repairs

The dangerous temperatures also brought out Chicago paramedics, firefighters, and local volunteers who are working around the clock to respond to heat-related emergencies.

As temperatures soar, something as simple as a bottle of water can make all the difference. Volunteers with Englewood First Responders know that firsthand.

They started handing out dozens of water bottles on Tuesday to anyone driving by down Halsted.

"We are going to ride through the community to see who is dehydrated, who needs waters," said Charles McKenzie, executive director.

The rest of the water was handed out throughout the neighborhood at eight different stops.

"We are dealing with people that have high blood pressure, low sugar, like people with mental issues, and people who cannot go out and get water," McKenzie said.

Volunteers with the nonprofit are trying to prevent Chicagoans from having to call 911, but the Chicago Fire Department says those calls are happening.

"Both of our ambulances they've been out all day long," said CFD Deputy District Chief Shun T. Haynes.

Citywide, CFD says EMS responded to 25 heat-related calls on Monday, and another 11 on Tuesday. Haynes says at the Calumet Park fire station, the two ambulances alone have gone on over 20 runs each day.

"I make sure that they all kinda visit the senior buildings within that area to make sure that the air conditioning is working, it's working properly, and that they're ok," he said.

On Tuesday, almost 2,000 ComEd customers were without power across the Chicago area—a major concern Haynes has for senior living facilities and high-rises.

"When the power goes out, the elevator goes out if they don't have a backup generator," he said.

As for the volunteers, the goal is simple—help someone stay safe before the heat turns into an emergency.

"We saw a lot of seniors that were walking past, on the bus, going to the pharmacy, getting their medicine, and they was grateful, they was like 'oh my god, thank you,'" McKenzie said.