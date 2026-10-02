Chicago police release pictures of suspects in Englewood CTA bus shooting

Chicago police released images from surveillance video showing two suspects in a shooting on a CTA bus in Englewood Wednesday.

Two people were hurt by a single bullet when gunfire erupted on a CTA bus in the 300 block of West 63rd Street around 4:40 p.m. Gwendolyn Jackson, one of the two victims, said the shot was fired after an argument broke out over a seat.

She said a man and a woman got onto the bus, and another man refused to move over for the woman to sit down. She said the seat may have been wet from the rain that day.

The man with the woman got into an argument with the first man who was sitting, Jackson said. Police said the man pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck Jackson and a 57-year-old man. Jackson told CBS News Chicago she was unsure if the 57-year-old man was involved in the argument or not.

Friday morning, CPD released images of the man and the woman they said were involved in the argument. The man was the one who pulled out the gun and fired shots, police said.

The man is described as being 18 to 20 years old, 6 ft. to 6 ft. 2 in. tall, 165 to 180 lbs. who was wearing grey pants and a black jacket with a black hood and black shoes.

Chicago Police Department

The woman is described as approximately 20 years old, 5 ft. 8 to 5 ft. 10 in. tall, 145 lbs. with long red braids, last seen wearing gray pants with a black Nike logo, a black zip-up hoodie and white shoes with a black sole.

If you have any information about this shooting or these two people, contact CPD's transportation detectives at 312-745-4447. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at CPDTip.com.