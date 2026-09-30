2 injured, 1 critically in shooting on CTA bus in Englewood, police say

Two people were injured in a shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 4:40 p.m., the two victims, a 65-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were traveling on the bus in the 300 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood when they both suffered gunshot wounds from an unknown suspect.

Police scanner audio indicated that a fight may have led to the shooting. CPD has not confirmed if that was the case.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The woman was shot in the left arm and is in fair condition. The man was shot in the left flank and is in critical condition.

No one is in custody as of Wednesday evening.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

The video above is from an earlier report.