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2 injured, 1 critically in shooting on CTA bus in Englewood, police say

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Charlie De Mar
Charlie De Mar
Reporter
Charlie De Mar is an Emmy Award-winning reporter for CBS2.
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Charlie De Mar,
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Two people were injured in a shooting on a Chicago Transit Authority bus on the city's South Side Wednesday afternoon.

Chicago police said around 4:40 p.m., the two victims, a 65-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, were traveling on the bus in the 300 block of West 63rd Street in the Englewood neighborhood when they both suffered gunshot wounds from an unknown suspect.

Police scanner audio indicated that a fight may have led to the shooting. CPD has not confirmed if that was the case.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The woman was shot in the left arm and is in fair condition. The man was shot in the left flank and is in critical condition. 

No one is in custody as of Wednesday evening.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.

The video above is from an earlier report.

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