Employees go on strike at Starbucks on Ridge Avenue in Edgewater

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Staffers at a Starbucks in Edgewater went on strike Friday.

Our cameras spotted a customer walking up to the doors of the Starbucks at 5964 N. Clark St. – between Paulina and Clark streets on the former site of a well-known Carson's Ribs restaurant. But the doors to the Starbucks were locked, because the workers walked out.

In a GoFundMe, staffers at the Ridge Avenue Starbucks reported they have joined the union Starbucks Workers United.

The employees said Starbucks has cut their hours and has forced the staff to do more with fewer people.

Staffers said they have not been able to cover shifts properly – particularly peak hours on the weekend. They also said they have been unable to maintain store cleanliness and safety standards, among other concerns.

The store staff also said they have been denied the ability to hire despite there being several openings at the store.

The strike has received the support of Ald. Maria Hadden (49th), whose ward starts about half a mile north of the Ridge Avenue Starbucks and who posted Facebook Live video of the striking Starbucks workers as they picketed.

The strike is set to continue until Sunday.

Starbucks Workers United has been pushing to organize Starbucks locations nationwide. At least 151 stores have since voted to unionize, and more than 289 stores have filed with the National Labor Relations Board to hold elections.