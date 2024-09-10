Employee says CTA is not helping him after he was beaten on platform while in uniform

Employee says CTA is not helping him after he was beaten

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Transit Authority cannot return to work now—after he was beaten on his way to work.

The transit employee said he was helping a CTA supervisor who was also being kicked, and now, he says the Chicago Transit Authority is not doing anything to help him get back on his feet.

The attack happened on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on the Ashland Avenue platform along the Lake Street 'L' line on the Near West Side. This Ashland station serves the Green and Pink lines.

Social media shows the employee clad in a neon CTA vest—intervening as a colleague was attacked. The employee said the supervisor was trying to stop four people from getting onto a train with their bicycles.

The employee who stepped in was eventually taken to the ground by the ground. One of the people responsible for the attack made a mad dash to get away—almost catching the third rail.

"I was on the ground getting kicked, stomped—all in my head and throughout my body," said the employee, who asked to remain anonymous.

He said he suffered a concussion and a fracture to his right thumb, and can no longer sleep at night.

"You hear that if you assault a CTA employee, it's a $10,000 fine, and you face I think up to five to 10 years in jail. I was a CTA employee on CTA property. Why am I not being protected, then?"

The CTA employee said he also cannot go to work to do his dream job of fixing buses while he is injured.

"It's actually a great job," he said. "I've been wanting to do it since I was about 5 years old — following in my aunt's footsteps."

When asked if what happened to him has changed the way he feels about his dream job, the employee said it has.

"They try to make their passengers feel safe," he said. "Try to make their employees feel safe as well."

The employee said he asked the CTA to place him on temporary disability — only to be denied because he was not technically on the clock.

"I was wearing my uniform. I was on CTA property. I was helping a fellow coworker out," he said. "Can't work due to my hand and due to my injuries, and CTA has not even tried to help me—not even a thank you, now even a 'How are you doing?' Nothing."

CBS News Chicago as reached out to the Chicago Police Department for an update on the investigation. Police said they arrested two people at the time of the incident, but said they are still investigating.

The Chicago Transit Authority told CBS News Chicago they could not find a record of the employee's particular disability request, because CBS News Chicago did not provide the employee's name to them.

The CTA said it is still looking into the case.