Deliberations begin in trial of man accused of killing CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon in the murder trial of the man charged with shooting and killing Chicago Police Officer Ella French during a traffic stop in Englewood in 2021.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case earlier on Tuesday, and the defense rested without calling any witnesses, before moving to closing arguments Tuesday afternoon.

Emonte Morgan, 23, faces an 85-count indictment – including charges of murder, attempted murder, and other felonies – accused of killing French, injuring her partner Carlos Yanez, and shooting at their other partner, Joshua Blas.

Prosecutors have said French, Yanez, and Blas pulled over Emonte Morgan and his brother, Eric, for expired plates on their SUV near 63rd and Bell on Aug. 7, 2021. While Eric Morgan handed over the keys when asked, Emonte Morgan refused to put down his drink and cell phone, leading to a struggle with the three officers.

Chicago Police Officer Ella French CBS

Blas testified at trial that Emonte Morgan shot and killed Officer French, shot and wounded Yanez, and tried to shoot Blas as well during the scuffle.

Several other officers responded, putting French and Yanez into squad cars to bring them to the hospital. Doctors were unable to save French. Yanez lost an eye and was left paralyzed below the waist.

During the trial, prosecutors showed video footage of the shooting from all three officers' body cameras. The jury and French's family heard her final scream on the camera footage, and watched footage of the shooting from multiple angles.

French's mother also testified at the trial, telling jurors about her last conversation with her daughter on the night she died. Elizabeth French said she always talked to Ella as her daughter headed to work, and ended those conversations by telling her to be safe, not knowing she'd die shortly after their call that night.

With more than a dozen uniformed police officers and French's family seated in the gallery, Cook County prosecutors and Morgan's public defender presented their closing arguments on Tuesday, following four days of testimony last week.

Emonte Morgan. (Chicago Police)

Morgan's family also was in the courtroom as prosecutors walked through each charge he is facing, and how they believe they have proofed he is guilty, at one point taking jurors back to the scene through graphic body camera footage showing French's final moments.

Prosecutors called the crime cold-blooded murder, saying Morgan "took away every bit of life she had left to give".

As the closings arguments continued, Morgan's defense attorney focused on why officers pulled over Morgan and his brother in the first place. Officers pulled them over for expired plates, which later turned out to be valid. Defense attorneys also claimed that during the struggle, Morgan "was trying to toss that gun when the gun starts going off."

"The only person that had intent of shooting was Officer Blas. Emonte is not guilty," Morgan's attorney argued.

In their rebuttal argument, prosecutors asked the jury who was on trial, saying it was insulting the defense was trying to make it seem like the officers were the defendants in this case.

After closings, jurors began their deliberations around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

If convicted, Emonte Morgan could face life in prison. His brother, Eric Morgan, pleaded guilty last year to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, and obstruction of justice in connection to the shooting. He was sentenced to 7 years in prison.