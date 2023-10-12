Suspect charged in 2021 murder of CPD officer Ella French, could reach plea deal Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the men accused in the deadly shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French could reach a plea deal on Thursday.
Attorneys for Eric Morgan, 24, said he will likely accept a seven-year plea deal for his role in the shooting that also left French's partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., hurt.
Without the deal, Morgan could face 23 years in prison.
Investigators say while Morgan drove the car, his brother, Emonte Morgan, was the one who pulled the trigger.
