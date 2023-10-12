Watch CBS News
Suspect charged in 2021 murder of CPD officer Ella French, could reach plea deal Thursday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Suspect charged in murder of CPD officer Ella French expected to reach 7-year plea deal
Suspect charged in murder of CPD officer Ella French expected to reach 7-year plea deal 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the men accused in the deadly shooting of Chicago police officer Ella French could reach a plea deal on Thursday.

Attorneys for Eric Morgan, 24, said he will likely accept a seven-year plea deal for his role in the shooting that also left French's partner, Carlos Yanez Jr., hurt.

Without the deal, Morgan could face 23 years in prison.

Investigators say while Morgan drove the car, his brother, Emonte Morgan, was the one who pulled the trigger. 

First published on October 12, 2023 / 7:12 AM

