Emett Till, Mamie Till-Mobley sculpture, scholarship in progress at Argo High School

CHICAGO (CBS)-- This Black History Month, work continues at a southwest suburban high school to build a memorial honoring Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley.

That bronze sculpture and landscaped plaza will be erected at Argo Community High School in Summit.

Till-Mobley graduated from the same high school and the statue is meant to honor her legacy as an activist and educator.

"It's an awe inspiring occasion," Superintendent Dr. William Toulios said.

School leaders say the memorial will also come with a scholarship for students.

Applications are now open on the Argo Community High School website. You can make a donation to the fund there as well.

School officials said priority will go to students studying education because that's what Till-Mobley stood for.

The mamie till-mobley scuplture will be unveiled on april 29th at the northwest corner of the school.