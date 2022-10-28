Watch CBS News
Argo Community High School honoring Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley with memorial and scholarship

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A south suburban high school will break ground on a memorial honoring Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till-Mobley,

Till-Mobley became a civil rights icon when she insisted her son have an open casket funeral after he was lynched in Mississippi back in 1955.

On Friday, her alma mater Argo Community High School in Summit will begin work on a memorial walkway and sculpture bearing her name.

The school is also launching the Mamie Till-Mobley scholarship fund - recognizing her excellence as an activist and as an educator.

First published on October 28, 2022 / 7:27 AM

