Emergency assistance center opening after Chicago mass shooting near St. Sabina Church

Chicago police will share available resources for a community shaken after a mass shooting near St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham over the weekend.

Seven teenage boys were wounded in the drive-by shooting during a post-prom gathering. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

Chicago police are stepping in to offer support to the victims. An emergency assistance center will open to support witnesses and family members struggling to process the mass shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, Chicago police said patrolling officers were trying to disperse a large gathering in the 1200 block of West 78th Street, steps away from St. Sabina Church. Neighbors said more than 100 teenagers were hanging out in a parking lot.

A vehicle then drove by and began firing shots at the crowd.

The victims, all males between 17 and 19 years old, were taken to hospitals, most in fair condition with injuries to their legs, backs, and arms. An 18-year-old was taken to a hospital in serious condition after being hit in the leg and chest.

The Chicago Police Department's victim services office will tell us today about the emergency assistance center they're setting up for tomorrow at St. Sabina.

It's meant to offer support for victims, witnesses, and family members who are still struggling to process what unfolded.

CBS News Chicago spoke to Father Michael Pfleger, whose church sits just steps away from the site of the mass shooting.

"The prevention of this is parents being parents, kids making the right choices, and the idiots who watch for things like this, Pfleger said. "I can't wrap my mind around a person who gets in a car and drives where the kids are celebrating after prom and shoots up. What the hell are you thinking, what kind of person are you?"

Pfleger said a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

