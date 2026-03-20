Elgin police officer fired for social media posts about immigration enforcement

The city of Elgin has fired a police officer over social media posts he made about immigration enforcement in last fall.

Elgin officials said on Oct. 15, 2025 Police Chief Ana Lalley was made aware of posts made by then-officer Jason Lentz that suggested the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection conduct immigration enforcement at three locations in Elgin and surrounding communities. DHS and CBP were tagged in the posts, city officials said.

Lentz was placed on administrative leave the next day.

Lalley launched an investigation, which determined the posts violated Elgin Police Department policy. The Elgin Civilian Review Board recommended Lentz be fired. Lalley agreed that termination was the appropriate disciplinary action and Lentz's firing was approved by the city's corporation council and city manager, officials said.

The city said Lentz had separately applied for disability pension on Oct. 16, 2025, for an on-duty injury dating back to 2023, which the Elgin Police Pension Board approved in February. City officials said the pension board is an independent body, and its determinations are not affected by city disciplinary actions so the disability pension is not affected by his firing.

"[Lentz's] actions do not reflect the standards of this agency. I ask the Elgin community to not judge our current and future officers based on the actions of one individual. The department remains committed to working with all members of the community to build lasting and meaningful relationships grounded in respect, understanding, accountability and trust," Lalley wrote in a statement.

City Manager Rick Kozal said in a statement that he had previously demanded Lentz be fired in 2014 for "similar misconduct." At that time an arbitrator overturned the city's decision to fire the then-officer and instead imposed a six-month suspension, Kozal said.