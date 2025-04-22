Elgin breaks ground on new school as District U-46 moves to “true” middle school model

Construction is officially starting on a new middle school in northwest suburban Elgin, Illinois.

School District U-46 is moving to a "true" middle school model for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students and will retire some of its oldest buildings when the construction of the new school is complete.

The district serves students in Elgin, Bartlett, Hanover Park, South Elgin, Streamwood and Wayne as well as portions of Carol Stream, Hoffman Estates, St. Charles, Schaumburg and West Chicago.

The groundbreaking Tuesday was at a site near Rohrssen Road and Cardinal Drive that will eventually see a 193,000 square foot middle school. Two previous groundbreakings were held for a 46,000 square foot addition to Kenyon Woods Middle School and a 53,000 square foot addition to Kimball Middle Schoool.