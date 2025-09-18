Elgin Community College says federal immigration agents took student into custody on campus

Elgin Community College said federal immigration officers took a student into custody on campus Thursday morning.

The student was taken into custody in a parking lot outside a building on the main campus, the college said.

The college said it was not involved in the arrest and does not share students' immigration status.

College officials have reached out to local lawmakers and community leaders to make them aware of the incident.

Elgin Community College said because the matter is an ongoing federal process and also due to privacy protections, no further information will be released.