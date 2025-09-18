Watch CBS News
Local News

Elgin Community College says federal immigration agents took student into custody on campus

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Jason Cooper

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Elgin Community College said federal immigration officers took a student into custody on campus Thursday morning.

The student was taken into custody in a parking lot outside a building on the main campus, the college said.

The college said it was not involved in the arrest and does not share students' immigration status.

College officials have reached out to local lawmakers and community leaders to make them aware of the incident.

Elgin Community College said because the matter is an ongoing federal process and also due to privacy protections, no further information will be released.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue