Elementary Schools in Gary to present special "thank you" to wounded Sgt. William Fazekas
GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Gary Sgt William Fazekas was severely wounded back in February.
He was trying to pull over a man who had just hit a woman when the suspect fired 45 shots at him.
A fellow officer used a belt as a tourniquet to save Fazekas life and he's been on the road to recovery since.
Elementary students from across Gary will gather at the city's police department Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to present Fazekas with a special "thank you."
The man accused of shooting Fazekas has been charged with attempted murder and five other counts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.