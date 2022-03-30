Elementary Schools in Gary to present special "thank you" to wounded Sgt. William Fazekas

GARY, Ind. (CBS) -- Gary Sgt William Fazekas was severely wounded back in February.

He was trying to pull over a man who had just hit a woman when the suspect fired 45 shots at him.

A fellow officer used a belt as a tourniquet to save Fazekas life and he's been on the road to recovery since.

Elementary students from across Gary will gather at the city's police department Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. to present Fazekas with a special "thank you."

The man accused of shooting Fazekas has been charged with attempted murder and five other counts.