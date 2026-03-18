Election judge suffers cardiac event, dies at polling place in McHenry County, Illinois

A 75-year-old man suffered a cardiac event and died Tuesday while working as an election judge in McHenry County, Illinois.

The McHenry County Coroner's office said it was called at 9:15 p.m. to investigate the death of Petter Culver of McHenry. Culver had been working as an election judge at Village Hull in McCullom Lake, Illinois, right outside the city of McHenry, when he suffered a cardiac event, according to the coroner's office.

McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio told the coroner's office that the area would be secured as an investigator, coroner's Chief Deputy Olivia Zednick, came to the scene. After Zednick investigated, it was determined that Culver had died of natural causes.

The coroner's office did not go into detail about how Culver's death affected voters at the polling place, where voters went if they had to be redirected, or how many voters witnessed the tragic incident.