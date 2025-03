Fire crews are still searching for a missing elderly woman after a fire broke out at her home in Mundelein Sunday evening.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. near Huntington Drive and Bedford Road.

The Mundelein deputy fire chief says getting into the home was tough, and part of the townhouse's second floor collapsed.

The Lake County Task Force and state fire marshall are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.