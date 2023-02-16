Elderly man hit by car, critically injured in Evanston

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly man was critically injured when he was hit by a car Thursday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Police said, around 5:10 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a car along Main Street, between Sheridan Road and Michigan Avenue.

The victim, an elderly man, suffered a head injury, and was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition.

The driver stopped at the scene, and police said they do not believe alcohol was a factor.