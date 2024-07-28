El Chapo's son due in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday

El Chapo's son due in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday

El Chapo's son due in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — The son of jailed former Sinaloa Cartel kingpin Joaquin El Chapo Guzman is due in federal court in Chicago on Tuesday after surrendering to American authorities.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez may have been working with American officials to arrange his surrender, but he may have fooled another drug trafficker, Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, into entering the United States.

Guzman Lopez apparently told Zambada they were going to take a small plane to look at real estate in northern Mexico on Thursday.

Instead, they landed near El Paso, Texas, where federal authorities were waiting and took them both into custody.

Zambada cofounded the Sinaloa Cartel with El Chapo decades ago.

It is not clear why El Chapo's son may have betrayed him.