Truck crashes, spills dirt onto entrance ramp for Eisenhower Expressway in Schaumburg, Illinois

A rollover crash caused a big mess Monday morning in Chicago's northwest suburbs, after a truck spilled a load of dirt onto an entrance ramp for the Eisenhower Expressway in Schaumburg.

Illinois State Police said the truck rolled over on the Higgins Road ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 290 around 8:30 a.m., spilling dirt onto the roadway.

The ramp reopened by around 9:45 a.m., but crews were still on the scene cleaning up debris, police said.

Drivers were asked to slow down and move over approaching the site of the crash.