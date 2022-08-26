Efforts grow to fix 'real shortage' of Black social workers

"There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me."

"There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me,"

"There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me,"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a job filled with service and heart: social work.

More and more are entering the profession, but how many newcomers are - or will be - Black?

Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside allegations of racism in the social work licensing process.

Trauma therapist Cassie Walker spends a lot of time in their home office with lights, a camera, and a lot of teletherapy action with their practice, Intersections Center for Complex Healing.

"There's a real shortage of people who look like me, serving people who look like me," said Walker, who identifies as Black and Queer.

Recently released exam pass rates from the Association of Social Work Boards, the organization that administers social work licensing tests, may explain the underrepresentation.

When CBS 2 checked the numbers for Illinois, the results showed only 42% of Black test takers pass the exam the first time around in our state, compare that to 82% of white test takers.

"Not passing the first time means you might lose your job," said Walker explaining that many positions require credentials. Another possible effect is a Black social worker feels defeated and gives up the profession.

"The biggest advice I got while studying was 'Answer white. Don't use your experience. Don't use your knowledge. You'll fail,'" said Walker, who wound up passing on their first attempt.

The University of Illinois at Chicago graduate attributes that to being a good test taker but also says they spent gobs of time and money on test prep, luxuries other people might not have.

"Standardized testing has massive racial biases," Walker said when speaking during a Zoom press conference with a growing group of social workers calling for change.

"Rage was activated. Action has been happening," said Kim Young who many in the field know as the Dope Black Social Worker.

An online petition to end social work licensing exams began circulating earlier this month.

Social worker Elena Gormley's name is among the more than 3,600 signatures so far.

"Jobs, promotions, opportunities really require being able to pass these exams," said Gormley, who is white. She is disappointed because she says her field promotes justice but the racial disparities in testing are far from just.

"It indicates a complete decoupling of the ethics you're taught as a student," Gormley said.

The Association of Social Work Boards publicly acknowledged the demographic difference in pass rates on its website when it published the data. The organization promises an in-depth review of the test and community input sessions from all perspectives. ASWB outlined other actions it is taking here.

"You can 'task force' all day and they can look at your report and say, 'Mmm. Too radical' and throw it out," said Walker.

In addition to abolishing the test, they want reparations made to Black test takers who had to shell out hundreds of dollars for every test re-take.

An Illinois law went into effect in January that no longer requires social workers to take an exam to be licensed if they hold a masters degree or if they've completed years of clinical work with a bachelors.

That's not the case in several other states which inspires Walker, Gormley, and others will to continue their fight.

CBS 2 asked the Association of Social Work Boards about the petition to cancel exams. Here is that statement provided:

"We are aware of the petition. ASWB is committed to finding and advancing solutions that ensure all candidates for social work licensure have equal opportunity to demonstrate their competence. Social work is a licensed profession, and regulation exists to protect the public. The social work exams serve as one measure that upholds the public protection mandate."