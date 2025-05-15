Sewer repairs causing traffic nightmare on side streets on Chicago's North Side

"Road Closed" barriers on the North Side are causing huge headaches for some people living in the Edgewater neighborhood in Chicago.

Part of Ridge Road has been closed for work on the sewer underneath, so instead some drivers are choosing to head down side streets like Ardmore Avenue, and neighbors have sounded the alarm.

Because of road closures in the area, side streets like Ardmore have become as busy as main streets, and homeowners aren't happy.

Jack Ryan has captured several videos of what he calls a traffic nightmare on Ardmore Avenue since Monday in Edgewater.

"We've had CTA buses coming down Ardmore Avenue. That's never happened. I've lived here, you know, for 15 years," he said. "You've got people who are frustrated as they're driving, because they're not moving quickly. They don't know why they're stuck in traffic, so they're laying on their horns. They're yelling out their windows."

A $9 million sewer replacement project has Ridge Road closed between Ardmore and Glenwood to help prevent flooding in the area.

Crews put up detour signs, but the problem is drivers aren't following the posted detours, and instead are using side streets like the one in front of Ryan's house.

Especially with Senn High School on Ardmore, Ryan said there's a safety concern for students and people riding bikes.

Ryan said, before school begins and when it lets out, the traffic gets even worse.

"We've got scooters and bicycles up and down the sidewalks that we've never had before, and they're flying, because that's just what they do," he said.

Ryan said he understands the need for the water main replacement project.

"I'm a fan, a proponent of the work that they're doing. I just don't think they put enough planning into it. School will be out of session in the next few weeks, and that would have decreased the level of congestion significantly had it waited until then," he said. "This initial phase of construction is supposed to last a total of four weeks. It just started Monday, so this is day four. We all know in Chicago this could go on for quite some time."

Ald. Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth (48th) said she's working with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Department of Transportation to evaluate the existing detour signs and traffic patterns.

"Because what's happening is people are going through one ways the wrong way, or they're speeding down alleys, and this is … very concerning," she said.

With safety in mind, Manaa-Hoppenworth is asking people to use Foster and Devon as alternates to get to DuSable Lake Shore drive. The CTA said buses that had been detoured along Ardmore have now been rerouted.