Surveillance video captures carjackers at gas station on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked at a gas station in Edgebrook early Thursday morning. 

Surveillance video captured the moment a 28-year-old man was approached by two armed men just after 1 a.m. near Centra Avenue and Caldwell. The men pistol-whipped him and forced him out of his vehicle before driving away in it. 

The victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries. 

No arrest have been made. 

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:38 AM CST

