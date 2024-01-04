Surveillance video captures carjackers at gas station on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was carjacked at a gas station in Edgebrook early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video captured the moment a 28-year-old man was approached by two armed men just after 1 a.m. near Centra Avenue and Caldwell. The men pistol-whipped him and forced him out of his vehicle before driving away in it.

The victim is expected to recover from his physical injuries.

No arrest have been made.