Chicago area expressway crash injures 2, diesel spill creates major closure

Crash on I-94 in Chicago suburbs causes major damage, traffic backup

Crash on I-94 in Chicago suburbs causes major damage, traffic backup

Crash on I-94 in Chicago suburbs causes major damage, traffic backup

A crash involving a semi-truck sent two people to the hospital, caused a diesel fuel spill and snarled traffic Friday afternoon on the Edens Expressway near Skokie.

Illinois State Police responded to Interstate 94 at Old Orchard for the three-vehicle crash shortly after 3 p.m.

The crash caused the truck to spill diesel fuel. All southbound lanes were closed at Old Orchard.

The truck caused a rear-end chain reaction crash, state police said. A hazmat team needed to respond to the spill to clean up.

A look from CBS Skywatch appeared to show diesel fuel spilled all over the area of the roadway where the crash happened.

Two drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.