Oklahoma couple completes pier-to-pier span of Historic Route 66 in 1926 Hupmobile

On the 100th anniversary of Route 66, an Oklahoma couple hit the road in a century-old car to drive the entire length of the iconic highway from Chicago to Santa Monica, California. Ed and Jackie Fogle made it pier to pier in one piece.

"We were afraid we were going to have to push it the whole way," Ed said. "But we got through it."

Like any old road, Route 66 has a beginning and end, but in the 100-year history of the highway, no two journeys are the same.

Ed and Jackie's road trip started with an uphill battle, pushing past hurdles in their 1926 Hupmobile, a car as old as Route 66. Just don't ask how many miles it has on it.

"Oh, who knows. The speedometer doesn't work. The odometer doesn't work. There's no fuel gauge," Ed said.

The couple from Tulsa, Oklahoma towed it in a trailer to the start of Route 66 in at Navy Pier in Chicago.

With help from their traveling mechanic, the Hupmobile survived its first hiccup, and the Fogles hit the open road as they did for their honeymoon 25 years ago in a 1959 Cadillac convertible.

"Top down every inch of the way," Ed said.

This time it was slow and steady on wooden wheels; mile after memorable mile on the Mother Road.

"We went to Oatman, Arizona, where they have the donkeys, and a donkey tried to eat my purse," Jackie said. "So that was kind of a highlight for me."

In a car with no shocks, the Fogles felt every bump in the road.

"In the middle of the desert in southern California out in nowhere, bang," Ed said.

They replaced the radiator and fixed the motor mount twice, but the Hupmobile is still in one piece.

"It's running good," Ed said.

Ed and Jackie have traveled more than 2,400 miles and 25 years together. Santa Monica is the end of the road, but not the journey.