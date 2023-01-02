Eberflus undecided on who'll start in Bears' season finale against Vikings

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears' Justin Fields needs 64 yards to set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback after a 132-yard rushing day in Sunday's 31-point loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Bears (3-13) have lost nine games in a row.

But with a roster full of banged up players, head coach Matt Eberflus hasn't decided who will or won't play in the Sunday's season finale at home against the Minnesota Vikings (12-4).

"Well we'll just say that ongoing conversation is about everybody, what we need to do, what's in the best interest of our football team going forward," Eberflus said. "That conversation, we're going to have that all the way through Wednesday, all the way through Friday and we'll decide as we go."

When asked if he'll know by Wednesday who the starting quarterback will be, Eberflus said "potentially."

The Bears will try to stop the longest losing streak in franchise history from reaching double digits with a noon kickoff on Sunday.