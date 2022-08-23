Eberflus plans to play Bears' starters in final preseason game against Browns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In case you were wondering how much fans would see the Chicago Bears starters in the final preseason game this Saturday, the answer is plenty.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said quarterback Justin Fields and the starters could play the entire first half against the Cleveland Browns.

So game three remains the "dress rehearsal" even though the Bears still have a lot of roster decisions to make after the game.

It's definitely a positive for an offense still coming together, specifically for the offensive line.

The guys up front sounded excited for more game time to gel together.

"Yeah that's awesome. I mean any way to build continuity, to get out there," said Sam Mustipher. "Cleveland's a great environment to play in too. So that'll be cool for us to be able to work through some things ... especially against a really talented defense."

The Bears also continued to shave down the roster. The latest cuts included receiver Dazz Newsome who was a sixth round pick last year.