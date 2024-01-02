Eberflus dodges question of Fields' future as Bears franchise QB

CHICAGO (CBS) – Justin Fields and the Bears have just one game left this season.

On Sunday, they'll face the Packers in Green Bay with a chance to finish the year on a three-game winning streak after mauling the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday.

Fields may have looked the part of a franchise quarterback as he led the Bears to a 37-point outing, but head coach Matt Eberflus was not quite ready to make that proclamation.

"We're just gonna look at his performances right now, and we'll talk about all those big picture questions after the season with [General Manager] Ryan [Poles] and myself and see where it goes from there," Eberflus said. "But we love where his progress is. He's been more consistent. We like what he's done the last six games in terms of the turnovers, the sacks, touchdowns, taking care of the football, throwing the ball down the field. So those are all positive things, and again, we'll assess that as we get going here in the near future."

Sunday is a "win and in" situation for the Packers, so the Bears can deny their rival an opportunity to make the playoffs.

You can watch the Bears and Packers square off in the regular season finale on CBS 2 on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. with the A-team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on the call.