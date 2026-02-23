9 eastern massasauga rattlesnake hatchlings welcomed at Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo is celebrating the hatchings of nine eastern massasauga rattlesnakes, the first in nearly a decade.

The hatchlings were born at the Mammal-Reptile House this month.

According to the zoo, the hatchlings are grandkids of what is likely the last of Cook County's remaining eastern massasauga rattlesnakes that were brought to the zoo in 2009.

The snakes measure about two feet long, smaller than most rattlesnakes, and are typically found in wetland habitats around the Great Lakes in the U.S. and Canada.

If you want to tell the difference between an adult and a younger massasauga rattlesnake, the zoo said the adults have gray or light brown with large brown spots on their backs, while the younger snakes have more vivid colors and don't rattle. Their colors help them blend into the areas they call home.

The reptiles are currently being kept behind the scenes as they reach important milestones, the zoo said.