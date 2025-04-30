East Leyden High School in Chicago's west suburbs celebrates Mr. Victor Gómez, Illinois Teacher of the Year

A teacher at East Leyden High School in the west Chicago suburb of Franklin Park was just named Illinois Teacher of the Year — and he was treated to quite the celebration at school Thursday.

Everyone gathered in the band room at East Leyden to celebrate Victor Gómez — and Gómez had no clue it was coming.

"We have his students. We have his family members. We have all of the administration here to support Victor and his amazing accomplishments," said East Leyden Assistant Principal Dr. Jorge Sanchez.

An old proverb says it takes a village to raise a child. It also took a village to surprise a teacher — with all the parties Dr. Sanchez mentioned; the school's eagle mascot, Vega; and the news media. A mariachi band came too.

"Just another way for him to validate what's he's doing for his students," said Sanchez, who described himself as "a little nervous" before the big moment.

The mariachi band started playing, Vega pumped his fists, and the crowd cheered and took photos and video with their phones as Gómez walked under an arch of balloons into the band room.

"It is a joy to have you as a teacher, a colleague and a leader," East Leyden High School Principal Dr. Julie Lam told Gómez.

Gómez teaches science in both English and Spanish. He helped develop the school's first bilingual class in chemistry.

"He understands that students can bring their full selves into the classroom," Lam said in an address to the assembled crowd, "their hopes, their fears, their identities, and their experiences."

Students who were in on the surprise gushed with gratitude for Mr. Gómez as they took to the lectern.

"You're a teacher I will never forget," said East Leyden senior Jesus Osuna. "Muchas gracias por todo. Estoy muy agradecido con usted."

The Spanish in Osana's comment translates to: "Thank you so much for everything. I'm very grateful to you."

As the Illinois Teacher of the Year, Gómez will start a one-year state-funded sabbatical in July. He already has plans to keep busy.

"I have a mission to ensure that bilingual students have the opportunities to follow STEM pathways," Gómez said.

Gómez plans to visit other schools, and help monitor future bilingual teachers.

"I'm very grateful that I'm being given this opportunity to do this," he said.

Once again, the proverb goes, "It takes a village to raise a child." But it takes just one teacher to inspire.

"He's the best teacher!" said Osana.