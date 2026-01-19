East Garfield Park residents say apartments are making them sick, no response from city

Residents on Chicago's West Side say their apartments are making them sick, and repeated requests for help from the city have been ignored.

Housing advocates said more than half the tenants at Harrison Courts in East Garfield Park are dealing with conditions, including mold, leaking roofs, and cockroach infestations — conditions that CBS News Chicago has witnessed firsthand.

Most people are advised to stay inside during dangerous temperatures, but tenants of the Harrison Courts Apartments said they cannot escape the horrible conditions even by going home. The conditions described by neighbors as so bad that one said he'd rather ride the bus or the train than stay in the building.

CBS News Chicago previously visited the building last November, listening to neighbors' concerns about their units, including a non-functional elevator.

Monday's feel like temperatures outside were below zero, and inside was also freezing. In the bitter cold, they said they are still dealing with the same issues.

"I had to put some stuff up there because I can't lift they don't close," said Jimmy Murray.

Murray said he's been living in cold and wet conditions for years at the Harrison Courts Apartments, with constant flooding inside his unit.

"Ijust wanna be dry me and my dog to be dry," he said.

He has this air mattress to sleep on that he said was given to him, inflated over what he believes is moldy, loose tile

"What about the rest of the floor? This have mold up under it, if you lift it up, you'll see it," Murray said.

In addition, neighbors said the elevator hasn't worked in months, leaving some to climb up multiple flights of stairs.

"Constantly saying that they're going to come and fix things they haven't thus far," one resident said.

Last May, the Chicago Housing Authority announced it planned to put the complex's 122 units up for sale, and in November said it had limited federal dollars available for repairs. The people who live there still have questions about what happens in the interim.

Neighbors did say that CHA listened to their concerns during a recent meeting, and last summer, the authority said they released "the first resident survey in recent memory," and were reviewing the results. However, tenants are still reporting the same problems.

The residents demanded action from Mayor Brandon Johnson, including $20 million for immediate repairs, temporary relocation through the Chicago Housing Authority, and the right to move back once repairs have been completed.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to Mayor Johnson's office for comment and is waiting for a response.