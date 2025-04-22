Watch CBS News
Celebrate Earth Day all week with Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo

Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
The Lincoln Park Zoo is taking Earth Day to the next level with celebrations all week long.

In honor of Earth Day on Tuesday, the zoo offered nature activities with games and a free arboretum tour. Join the zoo experts all week with the following lineup, including an Arbor Day celebration on Friday.

On Wednesday, join the Chicago Public Library for story time at the zoo. From 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., enjoy Planet Earth songs and books.

Thursday is all about sustainability. From 11 a.m. until noon, a rolling cart will help educate guests on sustainably sourced palm oil that can be used in foods and household products.  

Arbor Day activities kick off Friday. Zoo officials said nature activities will start at 10 a.m. with games and oak tree cookies. Get a free tour of the arboretum at noon. 

Join the "City Nature Challenge at McKinley Park" on Saturday and then the "City Nature Challenge at Nature Boardwalk" on Sunday. 

Find a full of list of the zoo's Earth Day events on the Lincoln Park Zoo website. 

