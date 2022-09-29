Early voting for November general election begin in several Illinois counties Thursday

Early voting in 7 Illinois counties for November general election begin Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting begins today in several places for the November general election.

Single sites open today in DuPage, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

Those counties will open more locations in late October.

In Chicago, early voting begins Oct. 7 at the Loop Super Site, at 191 North Clark.

For suburban Cook County voters, early voting begins Oct. 12, at 69 West Washington.

More early voting sites in Chicago and Cook County will open on Oct. 24.