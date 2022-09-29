Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting for November general election begin in several Illinois counties Thursday

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting in 7 Illinois counties for November general election begin Thursday
Early voting in 7 Illinois counties for November general election begin Thursday 00:30

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voting begins today in several places for the November general election.

Single sites open today in DuPage, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.

Those counties will open more locations in late October.

In Chicago, early voting begins Oct. 7 at the Loop Super Site, at 191 North Clark.

For suburban Cook County voters, early voting begins Oct. 12, at 69 West Washington.

More early voting sites in Chicago and Cook County will open on Oct. 24.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 9:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.