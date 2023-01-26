Watch CBS News
Early voting starts Thursday in The Loop

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Early voting starts Thursday for Chicago's next election.

The election is almost a month away on February 28, and you can vote for your alderman and next mayor among other races. 

You can vote early at two places in The Loop Thursday. See details below:

Supersite - 191 N. Clark St.

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

*From February 20 through February 27 - Open Weekdays from 9:00am - 7:00pm

From January 26 through February 27

Board Offices - 69 W. Washington St., 6th Floor

Weekdays: 9:00am- 6:00pm

Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 10:00am - 4:00pm

This location is not open on Election Day. 

Early Voting in all 50 Wards of Chicago will begin Monday, February 13 and run through February 28.  All 50 Ward Early Voting sites and the Board Supersite (191 N. Clark) will be open as vote centers on Election Day.

Voter registration is available at all early voting sites. 

More information is available here. 

First published on January 26, 2023 / 4:56 AM

