Early voting in Chicago continues for one more week
CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to avoid long lines on election day next Tuesday, you only have one more week to vote early.
More than 100,000 people have already voted in person and by mail in Chicago. You don't have to go downtown to vote. All 50 wards have early voting sites.
The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is extending its polling hours.
Now through next Monday, the Loop Supersite and the Chicago Elections Office will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
