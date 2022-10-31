Watch CBS News
Local News

Early voting in Chicago continues for one more week

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Early voting in Chicago continues for one more week
Early voting in Chicago continues for one more week 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you want to avoid long lines on election day next Tuesday, you only have one more week to vote early.

More than 100,000 people have already voted in person and by mail in Chicago. You don't have to go downtown to vote. All 50 wards have early voting sites.

The Chicago Board of Election Commissioners is extending its polling hours.

Now through next Monday, the Loop Supersite and the Chicago Elections Office will be open weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 

Chicagoans: the deadline to apply to Vote By Mail is this Thursday, November 3rd by 5:00pm! Don't delay, apply now and...

Posted by Chicago Board of Election Commissioners on Monday, October 31, 2022
CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 11:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.