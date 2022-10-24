Watch CBS News
Early voting begins Monday at 50 Chicago ward locations

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Early voters in Chicago no longer have to go downtown to cast their ballots. 

While the Board of Elections office and supersite have been open for a couple of weeks, starting Monday all 50 ward sites will be open for early voting. 

Check the Board of Elections website for your location and hours since they are a little different than Election Day. 

Early voting also gets underway Monday at various municipal buildings, libraries adn community centers in several suburbs. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 11:56 PM

