Early voting kicks off Monday for April 1 municipal election in Illinois

Early voting kicks off Monday for the April 1 municipal election across Illinois. Here's what you need to know.

Voters in Cook, DuPage, McHenry, and Will counties will start casting their ballots to elect mayors, village board members, school board members, and other critical offices.

Several communities will have referendums on the ballot later this spring.

Voter turnout for the February primary was shockingly low. Even in Dolton, where the mayoral race was filled with scandal, the turnout was only 27%

What to know before heading to the polls:

It's not too late to register to vote online or on Election Day on Tuesday, April 1. You can check your voter registration status here.

Check online for early voting sites in Cook, DuPage, McHenry, and Will counties. The "Illinois Polling Place Lookup" is another resource available to voters.