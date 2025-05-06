Watch CBS News
"Love After Lockup" star Dylan Smith convicted of stealing mail from Chicago condo building

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Todd Feurer,
Jacob Sarracino

/ CBS Chicago

"Love After Lockup" star Dylan Smith convicted of mail theft
"Love After Lockup" star Dylan Smith convicted of mail theft 00:26

A former reality TV star from Chicago has been convicted of stealing mail from a condo building.

Dylan Smith, 35, was featured in season 3 of "Love After Lockup," a show on We TV about couples that get engaged while one of them is incarcerated.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Smith was arrested in June 2024 for using a postal service master key to steal mail from a condo building's panel mailbox.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary last month, and was sentenced to 244 days in jail and two years of supervised release. He had already served 244 days in jail before his sentencing on April 30, so has begun his two years of supervised release.

