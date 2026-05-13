Peterson, Wilson, Boozer likely options for Bulls No. 4 overall pick

The Bulls' revamped front office has to decide who makes the cut for that coveted fourth overall pick.

There's a pretty clear big four at the top of this draft, with AJ Dybantsa likely going No.1 overall, leaving Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke Forward Cameron Boozer, and North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson as the likely options for the Bulls at No. 4.

Peterson might have the most to prove at the Combine after questions about his durability and commitment this past season.

"They obviously seen the stuff during the year, and the stuff people were saying about me, but, uh, I think it gave em an opportunity to learn the real me and not what people were saying about me and me being me," he said. "I knew that wasn't, none of it being said was true, so I didn't find it important at all.

Peterson said the main thing is him trying to be the best for his possible coaches and teammates.

While some are feeling pressure, Wilson says he's prepared.

"I feel like you only feel pressure or nervousness when you don't feel like you're prepared," Wilson said. "I feel like I'm prepared for the opportunity, and I'm going to do what it takes to get to that level when I get there. I mean it's going to take a lot of work, but I'm prepared to do it."

"I don't think I'm necessarily trying to show anything. I'm just trying to be myself," Boozer said. "I feel like the right team will want me for who I am and for my values so it's not necessarily trying to show anything. At the end of the day, the team's goal is to win a championship, I mean I feel like I'm the guy."

All three of these guys said they've already met with the Bulls. That includes Cam Boozer, whose dad Carlos Boozer played four of his 13 NBA seasons in Chicago.

Cam kind of downplayed what playing here would mean but did say it would be nice to play in a city where his dad played.