Bulls land at No. 4 for overall pick in 2026 NBA draft lottery

With this year's NBA draft lottery being held at Navy Pier, new Chicago Bulls Head of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham ended up with a nice welcome gift at one of the city's crown jewels.

Once again, "The Waiter" Toni Kukoc is serving up a dime for the Bulls. They moved up to the fourth pick in the first round instead of staying at their slotted 9th spot. The Wizards won the top spot. The Bulls also currently hold the 15th selection.

It's been quite a week for Bryson Graham—being hired as the new executive VP of basketball operations on Monday, to landing the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. The Bulls had a 20.3% chance of jumping into the top four. Now Graham gets a chance at adding a talented player to the rebuilding team, calling this a great first step.

Still, the bull's new boss was pretty excited the moment it was revealed.

"I almost fainted. I'm like this is crazy because it's such a great draft. It's a ton of talent, it's deep, but there is obviously some names at the top of the draft that you do get excited about. Doesn't matter where we pick ... we want to get the best player, you know, but the odds working in your favor today does help.

The Bulls get a Top 4 pick for the first time since drafting Patrick Williams No. 4 overall in 2020. While there's a consensus on who the Top 4 players are in this year's draft, Graham says they still have to go through the process and will pick the best player available.