Woman dies after apparent road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

The video above is from an earlier report

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 37-year-old woman has died, after she and a man were wounded in an apparent road rage shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive over the weekend.

Police said a man and woman were driving north near the Museum Campus shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, when a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic. The victims honked their horn at the sedan, which then pulled up alongside the victims' vehicle, and someone in the Nissan started shooting.

Nancy Padilla, 37, was shot in the neck, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead Monday afternoon, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A 26-year-old man was grazed on the back but refused medical attention. 

No one was in custody as Area Three detectives investigate

