Chicago shooting: Two hurt, one critically, in apparent road rage incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are injured after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday evening.
According to the Chicago Police Department, the victims were driving north near the Museum Campus when a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic. The victims beeped at the sedan, which then pulled up alongside the victims' vehicle.
That's when someone inside the Nissan started shooting.
A 37-year-old woman was shot in the neck. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
A 26-year-old man was grazed on the back but refused medical attention.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
