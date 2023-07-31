Chicago shooting: Two hurt, one critically, in apparent road rage incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people are injured after a shooting on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victims were driving north near the Museum Campus when a 2015 Nissan sedan cut them off in traffic. The victims beeped at the sedan, which then pulled up alongside the victims' vehicle.

That's when someone inside the Nissan started shooting.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the neck. She was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was grazed on the back but refused medical attention.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.