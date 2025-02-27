Watch CBS News
Driver injured by broken glass after shots fired on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A driver was injured by broken glass after shots were fired at her car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Thursday morning. 

The driver, a woman from Evanston, said she was driving south between 18th and 26th streets when she heard gunfire. 

Bullets came through the window but did not hit her. 

"I heard the pow, pow sound, and then I was on the phone with my friend, and I said 'It seems like somebody just fired shots at me.' And then I said, 'Let me call my husband,' and I called him, and we pulled over, and then that was when I realized somebody fired three shots at my car," Deneisha said. "It's very scary, because, you know, when I look at where one of the gunshots went, like if it went through, it would've been to my head. And, you know, every day, I always say that I want to make sure that I'm here, and I'm alive and well for the sake of my daughter, because I have a 6-year-old. And that's one of the main reasons why I always try not to go in any problem, or any form of beef with anybody, because I have a daughter to live for."

Her husband was driving just ahead of her as they were on their way to drop off one of their cars to get work done.

The woman was cut by the broken glass. She was checked out by paramedics and is expected to be OK. 

The vehicle from where the shots were fired was said to be a small, dark-colored model jeep.

Chicago police have not released any additional information.

