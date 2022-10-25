Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people arrested after carjacked vehicle crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people have been apprehended after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers near Lower Michigan Avenue saw a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking on Monday on the city's West Side.

The vehicle made it to southbound Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street curve, where it crashed into another car.

Two men and a woman bailed from the stolen car, but were eventually arrested. Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

A gun was found inside the stolen car, police said.

Police did not release any information about injuries.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 25, 2022 / 3:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.