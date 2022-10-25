Three people arrested after carjacked vehicle crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people have been apprehended after a stolen vehicle crashed into another car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers near Lower Michigan Avenue saw a vehicle that had been stolen in a carjacking on Monday on the city's West Side.

The vehicle made it to southbound Lake Shore Drive near the Oak Street curve, where it crashed into another car.

Two men and a woman bailed from the stolen car, but were eventually arrested. Charges were pending Tuesday afternoon.

A gun was found inside the stolen car, police said.

Police did not release any information about injuries.

Units from @ChicagoCAPS18, @ChicagoCAPS01 and SDI working in 001 and 018 assisted with arresting three offenders that fled from a vehicle that was carjacked yesterday. One handgun found in vehicle. Great job officers! #CPDMediaCar pic.twitter.com/XOD4slKuVa — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 25, 2022