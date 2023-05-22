Part of DuSable Lake Shore Drive to close Monday night
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A traffic alert for you to know about.
DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be down to one lane northbound, between Fullerton and Irving Park Road. Crews will be resurfacing the road.
Starting at 11:00 p.m. it'll be closed entirely northbound between Belmont and Irving Park Road. It's expected to reopen Tuesday morning before 7:00, but work will continue on and off through Thursday.
