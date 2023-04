Lanes closed for emergency repairs on DuSable bridge over Chicago River

Lanes closed for emergency repairs on DuSable bridge over Chicago River

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Department of Transportation was doing emergency repairs on the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River.

Some lanes on Michigan Avenue will be shut down while crews make those repairs.

CDOT has not said how long the lane reductions will last or what kind of repairs need to be made.